Brokers Set Expectations for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

JKHY opened at $182.79 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $185.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,089 shares of company stock worth $2,392,350 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

