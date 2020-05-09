Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 380,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,981,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 797,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 470,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 337,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 37,999 shares in the last quarter.

BCX stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

