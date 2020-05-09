Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.01% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 206,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWLD opened at $21.75 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

