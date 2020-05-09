Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,940 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 64.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ally Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2,653.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $7,856,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,919,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,413,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

