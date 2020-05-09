Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,768 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIE. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD alerts:

Shares of NIE opened at $21.10 on Friday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.