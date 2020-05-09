iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 146,769 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

