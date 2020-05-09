Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 451,629 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.