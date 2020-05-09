Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 70,197 Shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enel Chile by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Enel Chile SA – has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $850.09 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ENIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

