Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3,445.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

SRG stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $301.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.08. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 35.22%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.