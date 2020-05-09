Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,461 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. Saul Centers Inc has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $695.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

