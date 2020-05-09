Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,053 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.14% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.68. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSTI shares. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

