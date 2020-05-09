Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $49.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

