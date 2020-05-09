Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,881 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Plains GP worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP opened at $8.81 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

