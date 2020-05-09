Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.71.

FICO opened at $371.10 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,903,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total value of $4,591,317.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $14,066,352.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,943 shares of company stock valued at $26,816,662. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.