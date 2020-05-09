Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 13,695 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of City Office REIT worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after buying an additional 230,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,205,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after buying an additional 158,204 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after buying an additional 480,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 891,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240,592 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory Tylee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,944. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,655.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $342,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NYSE CIO opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. City Office REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.37.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

