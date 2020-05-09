Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after buying an additional 939,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $39,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 502,029 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $7,245,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,330.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Hester bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.33%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

