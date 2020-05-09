Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Univar were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Univar by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Univar by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Univar alerts:

In other Univar news, Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 282,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,320. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

UNVR stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Univar Inc has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.