Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,890,000 after buying an additional 1,389,851 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,643,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 231,948 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 276,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,088 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. TC Pipelines, LP has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 37.26% and a net margin of 70.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

