122,472 Shares in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 464,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCM. ValuEngine cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Bruce R. Bilger bought 9,524 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $100,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Tim Arnoult bought 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 121,079 shares of company stock worth $912,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

