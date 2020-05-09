Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 20,792 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,803,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.01. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $18.82.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

