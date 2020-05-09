Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €50.60 by Nord/LB

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €50.60 ($58.84) price target from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 52-week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €44.35 and its 200-day moving average is €47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

