Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Air Canada’s score:

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

ACDVF stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.