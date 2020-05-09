Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Set at C$0.25 by Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) has been given a C$0.25 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGY. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.97.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

SGY opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.80. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.41.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 150,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 988,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,431.68.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.