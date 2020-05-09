Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of ITGR opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.19. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.20 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Integer by 1,976.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Integer by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

