Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.43.
Shares of ITGR opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.19. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Integer by 1,976.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Integer by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
