Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$0.40

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGY. Stifel Firstegy cut Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.97.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.41.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 988,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,431.68.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

