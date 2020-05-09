JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Earning Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JetBlue Airways earned a daily sentiment score of -2.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected JetBlue Airways’ ranking:

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,686 shares of company stock valued at $277,287 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

