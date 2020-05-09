Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE JCAP opened at $13.04 on Friday. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $313.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $199,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

