Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

MGY stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.68.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,137 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $10,220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 888,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,419,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after acquiring an additional 725,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

