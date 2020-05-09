Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €56.00 by Independent Research

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

VNA stock opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a fifty-two week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of €44.35 and a 200-day moving average of €47.65.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

