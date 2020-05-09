Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 437,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,327,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,195,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

