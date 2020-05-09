KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of KEM opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. KEMET has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.88.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KEMET will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in KEMET by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of KEMET by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KEMET by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

