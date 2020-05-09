Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

HCC stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

