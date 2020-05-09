Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Laureate Education by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Laureate Education by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 33.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after buying an additional 2,495,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

