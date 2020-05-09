Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.
Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Laureate Education by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Laureate Education by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 33.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after buying an additional 2,495,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
