Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $934,000 Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Progress Software worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

