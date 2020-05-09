Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,053 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.58 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.69 per share. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNP shares. Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

