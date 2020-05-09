Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after buying an additional 2,660,246 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,650,000 after buying an additional 1,233,748 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after buying an additional 994,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after buying an additional 774,263 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,547.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAA stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

