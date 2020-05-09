RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,797,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 1,144,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $502.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

