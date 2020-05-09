Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $970,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TUR. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

