Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Ryanair Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
