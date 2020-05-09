Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,082,986 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 417,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 63,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLCM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $3.82. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 664.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.99 EPS for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

