14,443 Shares in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCOM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

In other news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

