Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,859 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 3,331.3% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

