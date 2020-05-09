Synovus Financial Corp Invests $26,000 in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,132,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

