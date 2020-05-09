1,279 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,156,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 196,242 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,685,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after acquiring an additional 881,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,390,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

