Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6,150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $44.50 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Bank of America cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.