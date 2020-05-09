Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 308 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 733.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.28. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

