Synovus Financial Corp Invests $35,000 in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

