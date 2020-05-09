Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $9,854,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Timken by 107.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

