Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,235,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 356,921 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 287,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,765.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 270,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,097,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 252,913 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

