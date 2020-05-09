Strs Ohio Grows Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. FMR LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after buying an additional 544,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 230,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,975,000 after buying an additional 219,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PNM Resources by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,109,000 after buying an additional 196,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

PNM opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

